Patricia D. "Patti" Gasper Vitale, 90, of Indianola, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was born on Feb. 18, 1929, to her parents, the late Michael and Mary Rogozinski Gasper, and had been a longtime active resident of our community. She graduated from Oakmont High School where she was lead majorette. Patti owned Clyde and Patti's Bar in Harmar for many years and was a former member of St. Timothy's Church in Indianola, the board of Parks and Recreation in Indiana Township, Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Girl Scout leader. She lived a long beautiful life and loved being around people, especially her two children and her granddaughter. Patti will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are son Clyde "Buddy" (Lynne Montgomery) Vitale, of Freeport; daughter Patricia "Trish" (Scott) Whitehouse, of Indianola; sister Veronica Hotkowski, of Sarver; sister Audrey (Ted) Schaffer, of Indianola; sister Donna Kruljack, of Indiana Township; granddaughter Pailey Vitale; Aunt Libby and Uncle Jim Yelousham; sisters-in-law Mary Lou Cucchi and Tina Vitale; friend Susan Singer; and many loving nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Vitale was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, in 1993; sisters Dorothy and Helen; and brothers Mike, Francis, Robert and Bernard. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale, with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.