Patricia E. (Carson) Allen, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. She was born April 26, 1937, in Tarentum, to the late William and Mildred Slagle Carson. Patricia lived in Orlando, Fla., for 35 years, moving back to the area about 10 years ago. She worked as a sales representative for Richardson Electronics, in Orlando, for more than 30 years. Patricia attended Faith Lutheran Church, in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed watching movies, crocheting and knitting. Patricia is survived by her husband of 55 years, William D. "Al" Allen; sister, Nancy (George) Ness, of Natrona Heights; nephews, William Ness, of Natrona Heights, and Joseph Ness, of Orlando, Fla.; sister-in-law, Judy (Gary) Lewis, of Statesboro, Ga.; and by her niece, Michelle Lewis.

Services and burial for Patricia will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

Contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.