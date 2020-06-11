Patricia E. (Dokmanovich) Mehalic, 73, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Apollo. She was born Feb. 28, 1947, in Export, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Grace (Zychal) Dokmanovich. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a clerical employee for a doctor. Patricia was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed bowling and golfing. Patricia loved spending time with her beloved family and will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 50 years, Edward Mehalic; son, Jason (Gretchen), of Apollo; daughter, Jennifer (Mark), of New Jersey; and a number of nieces and nephews. Patricia will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Ethan, Ava and Sophia, all of whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Richard. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 468-1177. Blessing and committal services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2020.