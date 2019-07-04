The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
View Map
Patricia G. Kennedy


1936 - 2019
Patricia G. Kennedy Obituary
Patricia G. "Pat" Kennedy, 82, of Leechburg, passed away at Pine View Personal Care Home, Vandergrift, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Gilpin Township on Oct. 7, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Leroy Thompson and Dorothy (Tippett) Thompson. Pat attended Leechburg Area High School, graduating in 1956. She was a member of the basketball team. In addition to raising her children, prior to retirement, Pat worked with the Armstrong County Agency on Aging and later with Eckerd Drug. She enjoyed and missed working with seniors for whom she cared greatly. Pat loved the company of family and friends and was extremely devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a couple of pets along the way that were especially loved. She enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers throughout her life and playing cards and games with the group of friends she had formed at Pine View Personal Care. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sons, John R. Kennedy earlier this year and Joseph Kennedy as an infant in 1961; brothers, John (Jack) Thompson and James Thompson; and a sister, Roberta L. (Thompson) Vallino. She is survived by her sister, Dolores (Dee) Freilino; daughter, Robin (Ronald) Patton, of Leechburg; son, Edward (Carrie Riggle) Kennedy, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Justin Hays, Ann Kennedy and Brandon Kennedy; great-grandchild, Eric Hays; in addition to many nieces and nephews who she thought of often. Pat, Mom, Grandma will live on in our hearts forever until we meet again.
Friends and family will be welcomed from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, in North Apollo, www.corridonifuneralhome.com, followed by a memorial service officiated by the Rev. Gary Lyon of Crossroads Presbyterian Church of Leechburg.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 4 to July 5, 2019
