Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Patricia G. Klaus Obituary
Patricia G. Klaus, 85, of Mars, formerly of Park Manor in Butler, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. John's Specialty Care Center. Born Dec. 8, 1934, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of William Raub and Esther Parsons Raub. Pat worked as a cafeteria worker at Butler Junior High School and at Montgomery Ward in Butler. She was a member of Emery Chapel United Methodist Church and the French and Belgium Club. She had enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela (Paul) Vavro, of Beaver Falls; two sons, Ronald (Susan) Guiney, of Butler, and Bill Guiney, of New Castle; two sisters, Margaret Harvey, of Sarver, and Susan Brink, of Sarver; two granddaughters, Ronni Guiney and Adrienne Adamik; and a great-granddaughter, Lillie. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Klaus; seven brothers, Bill Raub, Jim Raub, Gene Raub, Glenn Raub, Harold Raub, David Raub, and Dale Raub; and two sister, Charlotte Desmond and Anna Lou Daum.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating. Interment will follow in Sarversville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Emery Chapel United Methodist Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020
