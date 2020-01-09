|
|
Patricia Jean (Kozuch) Cirincione, of New Kensington, battled cancer until Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, only days before her 81st birthday. Pat was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Plum. She graduated from Plum High School in 1956. She worked at Alcoa Aluminum in New Kensington and she was an office manager at Fox Chapel Racquet Club for 42 years. Pat was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, where she was married. She was very active with her Plum High School Reunion committees, participated in many bowling leagues at Wildlife Lanes and got together with her best friends (CAMP) on a regular basis. She loved her dog, Sunny, and enjoyed reading, gardening, jazz music and going to the beach. She and her husband were popular dancers at every wedding. She loved her family reunions every summer at Wrendale Service Station. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Paul Kozuch and Eva Romaine (Kaylor) Kozuch. Pat married her husband, Jim Cirincione, in September 1961, and they were married 58 years. She is survived by her husband and her loving family, including daughter, Lisa Marie Cirincione (husband, Mark Lynch); son, Jimmy Cirincione; and daughter, Kelly (Cirincione) McAninch (husband, Rich McAninch). She especially loved her grandchildren, Alyssa (Cirincione) York (husband, Jordan York), Alaina Cirincione, Ryan McAninch and Justin McAninch (fiancee, LeAnna Hans). She had a new great-grandchild, Tessa Nichole McAninch, born Christmas Eve. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Pavillian) Krul, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. The Cirincione family would like to thank Heritage Hospice and UPMC St. Margaret Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020