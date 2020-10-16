1/1
Patricia J. Coll
1938 - 2020
Patricia J. (McCann) Coll, 82, of Harwick, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Aug. 6, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John McCann and Helen (Hussey) Boggess. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Thrift Drug for 30 years and PNC Bank for five years. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, bingo, crocheting, playing games with her grandchildren, watching Family Feud and going to the casino with her brother. Pat was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Harwick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Hofer (2013), and son, Michael Coll (2019); and sisters, Shirley McCann, Marilyn Kline, Helen Clemens, Joanne Clinton and Jean Metsger. She is survived by her son, Charles (Justine) Coll; and daughters, Susan (Chip) Patterson, Janice (Danny Fleck) Coll and Patricia Ann Romano. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jack) McCann (Cheryl) and Loreen McLeod (Dave) and many nieces and nephews. Patricia will be especially missed by her 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Please meet at church. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. Please wear masks and follow CDC guidelines for viewing and Mass. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
OCT
17
Burial
Deer Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Memories & Condolences
