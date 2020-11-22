1/1
Patricia J. Symionof
1943 - 2020
Patricia Jean Picanzo Symionof, 77, of Upper Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Fair Winds Manor, Sarver. She was born July 24, 1943, in Natrona Heights, to the late Theodore and Lucy Montebell. Pat was employed for Van Sciver Wallpaper and Paint Store, East Tarentum. She was an excellent cook and baker, was an accomplished painter and loved all things red, white and blue. Patricia was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Woitas, Rose Huey and Anita Samay. Pat is survived by her husband of 39 years, Eugene Symionof; sister, Donna Boucher; cousins, Gary (Lisa), Tom, Larry (Jennie) and Donald (Monica) Montebell and Susan (Patrick) Martin; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Patricia's wishes, all viewing and services were private. Private burial was in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in loving memory of Patricia, to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, www.alz.org, or American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, www.cancer.org.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy Harding
Friend
