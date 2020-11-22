Patricia Jean Picanzo Symionof, 77, of Upper Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Fair Winds Manor, Sarver. She was born July 24, 1943, in Natrona Heights, to the late Theodore and Lucy Montebell. Pat was employed for Van Sciver Wallpaper and Paint Store, East Tarentum. She was an excellent cook and baker, was an accomplished painter and loved all things red, white and blue. Patricia was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Woitas, Rose Huey and Anita Samay. Pat is survived by her husband of 39 years, Eugene Symionof; sister, Donna Boucher; cousins, Gary (Lisa), Tom, Larry (Jennie) and Donald (Monica) Montebell and Susan (Patrick) Martin; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. As per Patricia's wishes, all viewing and services were private. Private burial was in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in loving memory of Patricia, to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, www.alz.org
, or American Cancer Society
, 510 Pellis Road Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601, www.cancer.org
.