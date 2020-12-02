1/1
Patricia L. Borkowski
1939 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" L. (Ajack) Borkowski, 81, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her daughter's home. Born Jan. 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Anne E. (Novak) Ajack. Patty graduated from Tarentum High School, Class of 1956, and New Kensington Commercial School. She worked at G.C. Murphy's, Tarentum as a sales clerk, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co., Creighton as a skilled operator of the comptometer, and was a cafeteria worker at Highlands High School. Patty enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of the Guardian Angels Parish-Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Patty was also a member of the Tarentum Moose and Ladies Auxiliary Hilltop Hose, Natrona Heights. She was a Brownie leader for the Girl Scouts and enjoyed camping. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jo (companion, Paul Basinger) Borkowski Kirchner, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren) Kirchner, of King of Prussia, Pa., Douglas Gildner, of Natrona, and Samantha Gildner, of Brackenridge; son-in-law, Scott Gildner, of Brackenridge; sister-in-law, Cecilia White, of Harrisburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Thomas E. Borkowski; her daughter, Lori Lynn Gildner; grandson in infancy, Matthew John Gildner; a sister, JoAnn D. Bresuciak; and a niece, Karen Bresuciak. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona, where a blessing service will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Due to current regulations, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home and church. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ajak Funeral Home
DEC
3
Service
09:30 AM
Ajak Funeral Home
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ajak Funeral Home

0 entries
