Patricia L. Bubash, 89, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. Her stubborn personality and sarcastic wit entertained and endeared everyone until an unexpected weeklong illness ended her earthly journey. She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Brackenridge, to the late Charles Wesley and Martha (Bradley) Dean. Pat grew up in Pennsylvania with her siblings and they spent time in the Pittsburgh Children's Home while her mother was being treated for tuberculosis. During these difficult years, she learned to play the saxophone and marched with the parade band, honoring soldiers deploying during World War II. She shared many impactful memories from this time, including sharing Hershey bars during air raid drills, developing an intense dislike of lime Jell-O, and passing oysters under the dinner table. At the Home, children were not permitted to leave the table until all food was consumed and Pat continued to enforce this rule when she had her own family. On Dec. 30, 1950, she married James "Boob" W. Bubash, and they shared more than 64 years of marriage together until his passing. They moved to the Crestline, Ohio area in 1959. She had a passion for Girl Scouts and was instrumental in starting and leading Girl Scout Troop 203 in Crestline. Under Pat's guidance, the troop enjoyed numerous activities, including crafts, camping and community service projects. A major highlight for the Scout troop was the trip to Washington D.C. Pat was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio, and had been a longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Crestline. She lived her life according to God's rule and was kind and compassionate to everyone. Pat worked at Ohio Edison in both Crestline and Mansfield for more than 25 years, before enjoying retirement to its fullest. Traveling was a favorite pastime and she enjoyed many family camping trips across the U.S. and Canada. Pat and Jim were early residents of The Villages in Florida in the 1990s and golfed nearly every day. She was a member of Walton Lake for several years. Pat was feisty, artistic and creative and designed amazing keepsakes for her family to cherish. Most of all, she was a deeply loving wife, mother and grandmother who will forever be treasured by her family and friends. Their special memories include her beautiful, melodic whistle and exquisite penmanship, and being chased by her wooden spoon. Pat is survived by two daughters, Jayce (Bill) Jones, of Florida, and Judy (Mick) Tridico, of Mansfield, Ohio; a son, James (Kathy) Bubash, of Arizona; and two grandchildren, Michael and Sophie Tridico. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bubash, June 22, 2015; grandson, Sam Tridico; two brothers, Charles Dean and Richard Dean; and a sister, Peggy Hill.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be recited by Father Gregory Hite immediately following at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sam Tridico Memorial Scholarship Fund. The ONTARIO HOME OF WAPPNER FUNERAL DIRECTORS is privileged to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary