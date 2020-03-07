|
|
Patricia L. Cooper, 68, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 22, 1951, in Harrison Township, she was the daughter of Harold Dohmen and Mary Margaret Cummings Dohmen. Pat started her medical career as a volunteer EMT/paramedic at the Saxonburg Ambulance Service in the mid-1980s. She furthered her career as a unit secretary in the emergency room at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She then helped establish the A-K Pulser as one of the first paramedic services in 1989. She then became the supervisor for Arnold Ambulance in conjunction with Allegheny Valley Hospital. Pat then completed her career to the present day as an EMS coordinator in the office of pre-hospital care at AVH, having served the hospital for more than 30 years. Pat enjoyed watching hummingbirds and planting flowers, taking mini trips to Vegas and traveling to different casinos, riding her golf cart in the woods looking for deer with her grandchildren and going to Lernerville Speedway. She loved to travel to different landmarks, campfires in the summer with family and getting her nails done. Surviving are husband, Bruce Cooper, who she married Dec. 13, 1986; her son, Brian Schuller, of Natrona Heights; two daughters, Lisa Schuller, of Cabot, and Crystal Cooper, of Saxonburg; her sister, Cathy Heade, of Cabot; three grandchildren, Brittany, Charity and Blake; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jaelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 409 Sarver Road, Sarver. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Shawn Smith officiating. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Saxonburg VFC Ambulance, 210 Horne Ave., Saxonburg, PA 16056, or A-K Pulser, 1301 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.