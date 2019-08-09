|
Patricia L. (Hlavac) Decroo, 54, of Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born April 18, 1965, in Braddock, to Catherine Goodin Hlavac, of Pittsburgh, and the late Eugene Hlavac. Patti was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport. She enjoyed flowers, bird watching, Disney, and her pets, Chiquita, Sydney, Rusty, Esha and the late Allie, who rejoices in seeing Patti again. Patti is survived by her mother listed above; her husband of 11 years, Kirby A. Decroo Jr.; her siblings, Eugene Hlavac Jr., of Pittsburgh, Diane (Jim) Edgar, of Monroeville, and Terri (Steve) Kazousky, of Cranberry Township; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Sue) Decroo, of Buffalo Township, and Greg (Lisa) Decroo, of Lower Burrell; sister-in-law, Brenda Decroo (Dave Jones), of Buffalo Township; nieces, Victoria, Bethani and Noelle; nephews, Austin, Nick, Josh, Neal and Nevin; and by her great nephews, Landon and Lincoln.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport, with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Maquinana, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patti may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019