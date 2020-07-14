Patricia L. Olszewski, 79, of Bowie, Md., formerly of Creighton, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 10, 1940, in Creighton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothy (Markowski) Olszewski. Patricia was valedictorian of the class of 1958 at East Deer-Frazer High School, graduated from the Allegheny Valley Hospital School of Nursing, and earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Nursing at the University of Pittsburgh. Patricia worked as a Registered Nurse at Citizens General Hospital, New Kensington, Children's Hospital, Oakland, Calif., and Children's Hospital, Washington, D.C. She was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed cheering to victory the Washington, D.C. Capitols, Redskins, and Nationals sports teams. Patricia liked taking care of her three Cairn Terriers and her parrot. She was a member of St. Pius Roman Catholic Church, Bowie, and a former member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Survivors include her two brothers, Charles (Carol) Olszewski, of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Leonard (Grace) Olszewski of Port Orange, Fla.; two nephews; a great-niece, and great-nephews. Visitation and a blessing service were private. Burial was in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Arrangements by the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Creighton. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com
