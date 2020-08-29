1/1
Patricia L. Peiffer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Peiffer, 81, of Saxonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Butler County Memorial Hospital, following an eight-month illness. She was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Harrison Township, daughter of the late Edward and Loretta (Simmers) Betush. She has lived the past 20 years in Saxonburg and prior to that, Buffalo Township. Patricia was a homemaker and also a dietary supervisor at Allegheny Valley Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Natrona Heights and a 1956 graduate of Freeport High School. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, but she especially enjoyed her time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Dale A. Peiffer, of Saxonburg, and Candace S. Brake and Valerie K. Brake, both of Winfield Township; grandchildren, Joseph (Mallory) Schreckengost, of Harrisville, Nicole (George) Hobaugh, of Chicora, Amanda (Dusty) Brown, of Cowansville, Kristen Brake and companion, Dennis Wilson, of Adrian, Shandi (James) Sherman, of Barkeyville, Whitney Wurmb, of Winfield Township; stepgranddaughter, Jackie Barnes, of Arnold; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Mona Jean McGregor, of Natrona Heights, Marlene (Louis) Brestensky, of Worthington, Darlene (Glen) McCurdy, of Saxonburg, and Kenneth Betush, of Tarentum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmont B. "Hoss" Peiffer; and brother, Edward Betush. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Family suggests contributions to American Lung Association of PA, 810 River Ave., #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved