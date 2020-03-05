|
Patricia L. Porter, 86, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor in Winfield Township. Pat was born May 19, 1933, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Irene (Bothel) and William T. Isenberg. She worked as a store manager at the old Camerlo's Market in Freeport for many years. She had also worked at the old Freeport Shirt Laundry and tended bar at the Freeport Eagles. Pat had been very involved with both the Freeport Eagles and Freeport VFW Ladies Auxiliaries. When her children were young, she was a Sunday school teacher and a Girl Scout leader. Pat enjoyed reading, playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She mostly loved spending time with her family. Pat had a very strong faith in our Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of United Presbyterian Church of Freeport and was very active until she was not physically able to. Pat is survived by her sons, Martin and Mariana Porter, of Texas, William and Lawana Porter, of Freeport, and Keith and Denise Porter, of Sarver; four daughters, Gwen and Bob Singer, of New Kensington, Patti Porter and Madhu Lodhia, of Washington State, Janet and Butch Jack, of Freeport, and Louise and Greg Ross, of Natrona Heights; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sally and Raymond Linn, of Natrona Heights; three brothers, Thomas L. and Stephanie Isenberg, of California State, James G. and Joyce Isenberg, of Ohio, and Robert "Ike" and Lisa Marie Isenberg, of Freeport. She was preceded by her sisters, Billie Toy and Mary Burger; and her infant grandsons, Martin Lewis Porter IV and Fred Leyland. At Pat's request, there will be no public visitation. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.