|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
|
116 Second Street NE
|
New Philadelphia,
OH
44663
|
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
|
Patricia L. Smith
1941 - 01/30/2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share