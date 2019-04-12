|
|
Patricia Mary Hudock, 77, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born March 29, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late George and Mary Walaitis Hudock, and was a life resident of the community. A bookkeeper, she worked for the First National Bank in Arnold. Pat attended St. Vladimir Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic Church, Arnold, and enjoyed her dog, Abby, time with her neighbors and shopping. She leaves behind her dear friends; Ron Molnor and Karen Ward, to cherish her memories.
Private services were conducted in the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, by the Rev. Yaroslav Koval. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019