Patricia Palermo, 54, of Lyman, Wyo., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 23, 1964, daughter of the late Arthur and Stella Palermo. Patty was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and was employed at Ready Services in Wyoming. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her companion, Ricky Kunkle; daughter, Jessica Cook; son, Justin Kunkle; and six grandchildren, all of Wyoming; five sisters, Mary Ann (Dan) Shellhammer, of Apollo, Pamela (Ron) Hawley, of Vandergrift, Deborah Vogel, of North Apollo, Cindy (James) Baculik, of Freeport, and Barbra (Jack) Naviglia, of New Kensington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel and Arthur Palermo.

At the family's request, a private celebration of life will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019