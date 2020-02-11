|
Patricia Martonik Ross, 79, died Jan. 29, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. The family lived on the Ross homestead for 30 years in Arizona after arriving from their hometown of Pittsburgh. Born March 17, 1940, Patty was raised by a strong Slovak Catholic family that immigrated to West Tarentum. Her father, Martin Martonik, worked in the Creighton PPG plant, and her mother Marie Kupcik, ran the household on East Street and cooked dishes like julupke and pierogis from the old country. Patty attended Tarentum High School and was a majorette, and she and her friends hung out at Henry's, the "Happy Days" style sockhop. At one enchanted dance at St. Joseph High School in Natrona in 1956, she met a youth baseball and prep basketball star named Jakey Ross. After graduation in 1958, Patty moved to Nashville to work as a stewardess for American Airlines. She met two friends for life in 1959, Kathy Stenson Behr and Connie Scott, who cared for her in her final days in Phoenix. Patty returned to Pittsburgh and ran into Jake Ross again at a party. Jake's mom, Anne, ordered him to stay in touch with Patty while he was away at St. Vincent College and West Virginia University Law School, knowing that Patty was a good catch. The two married in June 1964 in Patty's home church in Tarentum, and moved to Washington, D.C. Patty continued to fly with American Airlines, and even won a mink stole as "Stewardess of the Month" for her fine rapport with air travelers. The couple returned to Pittsburgh in 1970 so their future children could live near their family and old friends, and they built a house in the North Hills. They found time to travel the world and visit different cultures in Greece, Italy, Vietnam, the Caribbean, the Grand Canyon and Hawaii. The family eventually moved to Phoenix, joining her parents, aunts and uncles who had retired in the Valley of the Sun. Patty continued her loving role as a mother to Jay and Craig. Their friends cherished her dinners at the Ross ranch, which included homemade lasagna, stuffed shells, and linguine with clam sauce. Patty cared for her husband, Jake, and nursed him back to health during two surgeries over the decades. After her boys graduated high school, Patty volunteered with the Heard Museum, a museum of Native American culture and history in Phoenix, and for Hospice of the Valley, where she provided comfort to ailing friends for 25 years. Her family includes husband, Jacob; son, Jay (who can be contacted at [email protected]); son, Craig and his wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Gianna and Brodie; brother, Martin Martonik Jr. and his wife, Nancy, of Butler; and Aunt Frances Kupcik. Her sister, Agnes Santarlasci, died in 1991. Father Wayne Negrete, S.J., a dear family friend, presided at Patty's memorial on Feb. 4 at the Brophy Prep chapel. Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 ,602-530-6900, www.HOV.org.