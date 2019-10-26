Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Patricia Shearer


1938 - 2019
Patricia Shearer Obituary
Patricia Shearer, 81, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born March 18, 1938, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of Chester Helenski and Constance Yaworski Hobbins. Pat had spent most of her life as an antiques dealer and had worked for Gulf Research and Dynamic Ceramics. She enjoyed antiques, garage sales and flea markets, and loved her dogs and cats. Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Hugh A. Shearer, whom she married Oct. 24, 1957; two daughters, Melissa (Bob) Phillips, of Cabot, and Lynn (Kevin) Bullman, of Butler; also her grandson, Daniel Bullman. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Berniece Drake and Regina Courson.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, followed at noon by services to be held in the funeral home, with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
