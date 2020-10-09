Patricia "Pat" Sobotka passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, where she was a resident for the past seven years. She was born Oct. 2, 1926, in Russellton, to the late Louis and Sophie (Smith) O'Barto, but lived most of her life in Bairdford. Pat enjoyed playing bingo, singing in the church choir, taking trips to the casino and she was an avid bowler. She had amazing energy and always kept herself busy, working on projects around the house, or in the kitchen cooking and baking, and was especially known for her pierogies, raisin cookies and long nut rolls. She is survived by her son, Randy (Kathleen) Sobotka, of Pine Township; daughter-in-law, Judi Sobotka, from Gaithersburg, Md.; grandsons, Lee (fiancee Julie) Sobotka and Brian (Brittany) Sobotka; and great-grandsons, Jackson, Brock and Lucas Sobotka. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Percy Sobotka; son, Gary Sobotka; granddaughter, Elizabeth Sobotka; her brother, Louis; and her six sisters, Marcella, Clarise, Agnes, Marlene, Dolores and Joanne. The family wants to send a special "Thank You" to all the wonderful people at Amber Woods and the Harmar Village Care Center who took care of Pat all those years. You truly are the Best! At Pat's request, a private graveside service was held, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township, where she was laid to rest next to her husband. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.