Patrick C. Cowan, 77, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 23, 1942, in Brackenridge to the late Charles Edward and Anna C. (Ford) Cowan Sr. Pat lived his entire life in Natrona Heights and Brackenridge. He was a graduate of Har Brack High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a business analyst for Dun and Bradstreet for 27 years. One of Pat's proudest moments occurred as he worked in the Naval Department among the White House during the Kennedy administration. Pat loved sports, especially the teams of his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Pitt fan and spent many years as a season ticket holder for both football and basketball. Pat enjoyed driving and was known to take the long way to destinations. Whether it was a trip to the beach, the casino or a restaurant, he found a unique way to get there. Sarcasm was a big part of his personality and he lived to make people laugh. He was a lifetime member of the Oregon Hunting and Fishing Club. He spent many years coaching youth baseball and was a president in the Highlands Hornets youth football organization. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice E. (Parsons) Cowan; his five children, Patrick (Christine) Cowan, of Tampa, Fla., Timothy (Cristie) Cowan, of Buffalo Township, Melissa (Larry) DiGirolamo, of Zoar, Ohio, Joseph (Michelle) Cowan, of Finleyville, and Carrie (Damian) Davies, of Gilpin Township. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, Patrick Cowan III, Morgan Cowan, Alana Cowan, Carrie Kolkebeck, Ryley Cowan, Abree Cowan, Brodey Cowan, Dempsey Cowan, Emily DiGirolamo, Sarah (Drew) Major, Alexander Cowan, Cameron Davies, and Dane Davies; and one great-grandson, Brock McDonald. Patrick is also survived by his brother, C. Edward (Phyllis) Cowan, of Natrona Heights; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael David Cowan; and a sister, Edna Mae Werner.
At Patrick's request, there will be no visitation. Private services will be made at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019