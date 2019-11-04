|
Patrick E. Horner, 48, of Ligonier, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of Joan (Richard) Luther Williams, of Ligonier, and the late Rex R. Horner. Patrick had been employed for more than 20 years for George Thomas Construction and recently began a new career with Mullen Refrigeration in Latrobe. He was also employed at the Latrobe Army-Navy Store. He was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Allen Horner. He is survived by his wife, Crista Kuhns Horner; three children, Alexandria M. Horner, Caitlin M. Horner, and Benjamin M. Horner, all at home; stepfather, Richard Williams; a sister, Stephanie Horner, of Ligonier; a brother, Scott (Karen) Horner, of Ligonier; maternal grandmother, Violet Knupp, of Ligonier; seven nieces and nephews; and one great-nephew.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Patrick's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oak Grove Church of Christ with his pastor, the Rev. Charles P. Burd, officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your kindness in making donations to the Patrick Horner Children's Fund, c/o 202 Franklin St., Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for Patrick or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019