Patrick G. Dzugan, 59, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, following a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born May 2, 1961, in New Kensington to Edna M. (Ramsden) Dzugan, of Tarentum, and the late George M. Dzugan. Patrick lived his entire life in Tarentum and worked as a maintenance worker for the Allegheny County Housing Authority. He was of the Byzantine Catholic faith. Patrick was an avid motorcyclist and artist. He was an extremely talented person who could do anything. Survivors include his companion and best friend, Kimberly E. "Beautiful" Holley, of Tarentum; his children, Brandi S. (Justin) Bianco, of Brackenridge, and Nicholas P. Dzugan and fiancee Kayla Nelson, of New Kensington; and six grandchildren, Jacob, Jocelyn, Noah, Maria, Liam and Mariah. Also surviving are his siblings, Gina (Morris) Crilley, of Brackenridge, Mary Ann (Gary "Moe") Richards, of Tarentum, and twins Tammy L. Zourelias, of Natrona Heights, and Timothy L. (Rhonda) Dzugan, of Tarentum; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, G. Stacey Dzugan, and a granddaughter, Riah-Lee Dzugan. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Visit dusterfh.com
