The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Frame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick H. Frame


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick H. Frame Obituary
Patrick Henry Frame, 40, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born Thursday, Jan. 4, 1979, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of late Silas P. Sr. and Margaret Ann Williams Frame. He was a member of the Church of God in North Apollo and Narcotics Anonymous. He loved listening to rap music, working out and fixing things around the house. He loved worshipping the Lord and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Damien P. Frame, Trenity A. Frame and Ariana L. Frame, all of Vandergrift; his fiancee, Sheila Ann DeWalt, of Ford City; a brother, Silas P. Frame Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of New Kensington; a sister, Patricia Frame-Geisler, of Murrysville; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Frame.
Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to the time of services at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Pastor Bob Shallenberger will officiate. Interment is private.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now