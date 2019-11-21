|
Patrick Henry Frame, 40, of Ford City, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born Thursday, Jan. 4, 1979, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of late Silas P. Sr. and Margaret Ann Williams Frame. He was a member of the Church of God in North Apollo and Narcotics Anonymous. He loved listening to rap music, working out and fixing things around the house. He loved worshipping the Lord and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Damien P. Frame, Trenity A. Frame and Ariana L. Frame, all of Vandergrift; his fiancee, Sheila Ann DeWalt, of Ford City; a brother, Silas P. Frame Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of New Kensington; a sister, Patricia Frame-Geisler, of Murrysville; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Frame.
Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to the time of services at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Pastor Bob Shallenberger will officiate. Interment is private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019