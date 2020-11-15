So many memories. Vacations in Edinboro, you teaching me to drive stick, working together, drinking together, fighting with each other, fighting for each other......the list goes on and on.....I wanted to be you my whole childhood then we would fight and argue on the trucks because we were so much alike. We never held grudges we argued then hugged then had a beer like the true Irishmen we both are. Until we meet again Unc.

