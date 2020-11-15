Patrick H. Nee Sr., 70, of Arnold, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Belair Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. He was born Feb. 11, 1950, son of the late Edward M. and Mary (Heyer) Nee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two sisters, Mary Bollinger and Pamela Nemet; and brother-in-law, Thomas Pokusa. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Pat spent his entire life working for E.M. Nee Transfer, a moving company his father founded in 1936, with Pat taking ownership in 1980. Pat was a 1968 graduate of Arnold High School. He was a member of Arnold's last football team, and continued his football career at Edinboro University. If you ever crossed paths with Pat, he was likely to buy you a beer, he loved to talk sports and religion, place a few wagers and play a few rounds of euchre. Pat was very proud of his Irish roots, though somehow was married for 48 years to a full-blooded Italian. He will always be known as Pat Nee from Arnold, Pa. He loved his friends and family. We will miss him and remember him forever. "Tip It To The Back". He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Loretta Mele Nee, of Arnold, two sons, Patrick (Natalie) Nee and Matthew (Lauren) Nee; daughter, Katie (Michael) Mangieri; nine grandchildren, Nadia, Ava and Patrick Nee, Dexter and Leroy Nee, and Luca, Dante, Stella and Marco Mangieri. He is also survived by a brother, Edward Nee; and two sisters, Sarah (Jack) Derlink and Nancy Pokusa; sisters-in-law, Nanette (Donald) Briscoe and Cheryl (Frank) Golembiewski; and brother-in-law, Gary Bollinger; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Church. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Arnold. A special thank you to all the nurses and aides at Belair who cared for Pat. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com