1/1
Patrick H. Nee Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick H. Nee Sr., 70, of Arnold, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Belair Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. He was born Feb. 11, 1950, son of the late Edward M. and Mary (Heyer) Nee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two sisters, Mary Bollinger and Pamela Nemet; and brother-in-law, Thomas Pokusa. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Pat spent his entire life working for E.M. Nee Transfer, a moving company his father founded in 1936, with Pat taking ownership in 1980. Pat was a 1968 graduate of Arnold High School. He was a member of Arnold's last football team, and continued his football career at Edinboro University. If you ever crossed paths with Pat, he was likely to buy you a beer, he loved to talk sports and religion, place a few wagers and play a few rounds of euchre. Pat was very proud of his Irish roots, though somehow was married for 48 years to a full-blooded Italian. He will always be known as Pat Nee from Arnold, Pa. He loved his friends and family. We will miss him and remember him forever. "Tip It To The Back". He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Loretta Mele Nee, of Arnold, two sons, Patrick (Natalie) Nee and Matthew (Lauren) Nee; daughter, Katie (Michael) Mangieri; nine grandchildren, Nadia, Ava and Patrick Nee, Dexter and Leroy Nee, and Luca, Dante, Stella and Marco Mangieri. He is also survived by a brother, Edward Nee; and two sisters, Sarah (Jack) Derlink and Nancy Pokusa; sisters-in-law, Nanette (Donald) Briscoe and Cheryl (Frank) Golembiewski; and brother-in-law, Gary Bollinger; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Church. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Arnold. A special thank you to all the nurses and aides at Belair who cared for Pat. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
Loretta and Family
So sorry for your loss. Patrick moved us several times and was a very nice person and always very helpful. Many prayers and blessings.
The Yeasted's. Largo, Florida
Josephine (Colaianni) Yeasted
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
So many memories. Vacations in Edinboro, you teaching me to drive stick, working together, drinking together, fighting with each other, fighting for each other......the list goes on and on.....I wanted to be you my whole childhood then we would fight and argue on the trucks because we were so much alike. We never held grudges we argued then hugged then had a beer like the true Irishmen we both are. Until we meet again Unc.
Pork
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved