Patrick J. Albanese


1960 - 12
Patrick J. Albanese Obituary
Patrick John Albanese, 58, of Front Royal, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pat was born Dec. 13, 1960, in New Kensington, son of the late Joseph B. Albanese and Matilda "Tillie" Yanshak Albanese. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Sharon L. Albanese; two daughters, Stephanie L. Noreen and husband, Chris, of Strasburg and Chelsea B. Kerns and husband, Wes, of Front Royal; a very special sister, Susan "Sue" Rhea, of Lower Burrell; two brothers, David Albanese, of Norwood, Colo., and Ronald Albanese of Cortland, Ohio; and three grandchildren who he adored, Paige Noreen, Addie Noreen, and Eli Kerns. Patrick was all about family.
A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 2, at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Orndorff. Interment followed in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick, Va.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
