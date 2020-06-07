Patrick Joseph Belli, 60, of Hillsdale, Pa., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, He was born Sept. 19, 1959. He was a special individual who dealt with many adversaries and challenges in life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and enjoyed doing hard labor. Patrick loved animals of all types, walking, ice cream, and soda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia R. and John B. Belli; nephew, David Belli; and sister-in-law, Susan Belli. Patrick is survived by five brothers, John G. (Barbara) Belli, of Lower Burrell, Lawrence Belli, of New Kensington, Dante Belli, of New Kensington, Robert Belli, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Carl Belli, of Greensburg. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Patrick resided the last 10 years at Harmon Personal Care Home. The family would like to thank the staff for the excellent care and love which they provided Patrick. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3051 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Harmon Personal Care Home, P.O. Box 248, Rossiter, PA 15772. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.