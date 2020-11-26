1/1
Patrick J. Rice
1936 - 2020-11-24
Patrick Joseph Rice, 84, of Sarver, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Edgar and Lucilla (Carlson) Rice. Pat was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Arnold. He graduated from New Kensington High School, Class of 1954, attended Theil College, and served in the Army. While in the Army, he was recruited to work for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. He worked for the Agency for 42 years. Pat and his wife travelled extensively, living and working in Paris, France, London, England, and Melbourne, Australia. He retired from the CIA in 2005 and returned home. Pat was a Steelers fan, and a loyal Pirates follower. He was a member of the American Legion. He loved his family and his beloved Poodles. Pat is survived by his wife, Marlene Cowen Rice; sister, Margaret Rice White; nephews, Jeffrey (Lisa) White, Daniel (Pam) White, Chris (Andrea) Cowen and Timothy (Sharon) Cowen; and nieces, Susan Keefer, Tracey Hill and Paulette (Mike) Cowen Atherton. Pat is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles "Bill" White, in 2013. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a small donation to a food pantry or an animal shelter be made in memory of Pat. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Please wear a mask. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
