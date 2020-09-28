1/1
Patrick R. Greenawalt
1931 - 2020
Patrick Ralph Greenawalt, 89, of Leechburg, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. Born Aug. 5, 1931, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Ralph and Grace Mosthaf Greenawalt. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. Patrick had been employed by Hyde Park Foundry and Machine Co. as a machinist prior to retiring in 1994 after 37 years of employment. A member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and traveling across the United States. Patrick had also been a Boy Scout leader and a member of the Lions Club and the F&AM Lodge 617. Survivors include his son, Mark (Deborah) Greenawalt, of Apollo; daughter, Amy (Randy) Dunmire, of Vandergrift; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Shaner Greenawalt; his son, David Greenawalt; and a sister, Betty Early. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. The Masonic Lodge will conduct a chapel service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656, with his pastor, James Arter, officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Leechburg. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
SEP
29
Service
07:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
