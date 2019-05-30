Patrick Timothy McConnell, 52, of North Apollo, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Patrick was the loving husband of Tara Lynn Kento McConnell, sharing 21 years of marriage together. Patrick was the father of Samantha Alyson McConnell; son of the late Patrick and Alice Miller McConnell, of Verona; brother of Brian (Loretta) McConnell, of New Eagle, Shawn (Kelly) McConnell, of Plum, Laurie (John) Bozik, of Verona, and Rebecca Castelli, of North Versailes; brother-in-law of John (Lisa) George, of Freeport, Kristen (Jesse) Oblinski, of Edinboro, and Tracy George, of Natrona Heights; also, many nieces and nephews. Patrick graduated from Woodland Hills High School. He was very active in serving his community through the years. He served in the Army National Guard for 10 years, as a police officer and paramedic, and served shortly as mayor of North Apollo. He was employed by ATI for the past 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching football and especially spending time with family, especially his daughter at the farm, taking care of stables and horses for years. He will be remembered for his pure heart and kindness.

Visitation for Patrick will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will be private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 30, 2019