Patrick W. Sells
1981 - 2020
Patrick Woods Sells, 39, lost his battle with opioids Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1981, in Apollo, the son of Francis John Sells and the late Carol Woods Sells. He was employed by the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD. In his free time, he enjoyed running, working out and lifting weights. He is survived by his father, Francis J. Sells, of North Apollo; his brother, Matthew Sells, of North Apollo; three nephews, Matt, Cole and Spencer; his aunts and uncles, Joe Sells and his wife, Sylvia, of Sarver; and Roseann Williams and her husband, Joel, of East Vandergrift; and numerous cousins. All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. It is the wish of both Patrick's family and his family at the funeral home, that Patrick's legacy be not one of addiction, but one of a helpful soul that was snuffed out by this tragic scenario that we all see way too much. Rest in Peace our friend. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
