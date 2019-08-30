|
Patti Lee (Kartovicky) Hixson, of Saxonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. She was born Feb. 27, 1961, in New Kensington, to Thomas Kartovicky, of Cheswick, and the late Sue (Hess) Kartovicky. Patti was a graduate of Springdale High School. She ran the Saxonburg Spartans for five years. Patti was a homemaker and made our house a home. She rode the MS150 bike ride for 10 straight years. She is survived by her husband, Dan Hixson, whom she married April 5, 1986; one son, Troy S. Hixson; one daughter, Megan A. Hixson; two brothers, Thomas (Ann Marie) Kartovicky, of Alpharetta, Ga., and Keith (Edie) Kartovicky, of Tampa, Fla.; and one sister, Janet (Brian) Hyland, of Trafford.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 124 E. North St., Butler. Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with Pastor Barbara Stoehr, of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Shadyside Hospital, the Hillman Cancer Center and Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia for their compassion and excellent care. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019