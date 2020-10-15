Paul Anthony Hansberry, 83, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Rosanne (Perri) Hansberry; loving father of Paul Hansberry, of Penn Hills, Mark (Terri) Hansberry, of Lower Burrell, Jeff (Julie) Hansberry, of Redmond, Wash., and Jennifer (Jim) Graf, of Kiski; Pap Pap of Ryan, Kaylee, Nathan, Alex, Luke, Ian and Cole; and brother of John (Betsy) Hansberry, of Penn Hills, and the late Patrick Hansberry, Mary Frohlich, and Ann Wooten. Paul enjoyed woodworking and worked in the Carpenter's Union as a cabinet maker for many years. He proudly served our country in the Navy aboard the Atlantic Fleet Flagship USS Taconic. Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing are required, and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Paul Cathedral, 108 N. Dithridge St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, with Father Daniel Walsh officiating. Everyone please meet directly at the church. Entombment will follow in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.