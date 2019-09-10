|
|
Paul Anthony Mistrik III, 64, of Arnold, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1955, in New Kensington, son of the late Paul A. and Dorothy Feola Mistrik II. Paul was an avid sports fan, enjoyed having cookouts, but most of all, his family was the center of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Amber and Kristy Mistrik; stepdaughters, Jamie and Johannah Scott; grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, Tristan, Tae and Teyonna; and three siblings, Kenny and Laura Mistrik and Deb Kaczor.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019