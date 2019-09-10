The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Mistrik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Mistrik III


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Mistrik III Obituary
Paul Anthony Mistrik III, 64, of Arnold, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1955, in New Kensington, son of the late Paul A. and Dorothy Feola Mistrik II. Paul was an avid sports fan, enjoyed having cookouts, but most of all, his family was the center of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Amber and Kristy Mistrik; stepdaughters, Jamie and Johannah Scott; grandchildren, Brianna, Zachary, Tristan, Tae and Teyonna; and three siblings, Kenny and Laura Mistrik and Deb Kaczor.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. immediately following the visitation, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now