Paul A. Pap Papso, 92, of Lower Burrell, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Tarentum, and was the son of the late John and Catherine Papso. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his 10 siblings, Sister Melania, Sister Eymard, Sister Angela, Marge Schoone, Bettie Mele, Vera Cramer, Anne Sikora, Joseph Papso, Clement Papso and Tony Papso; and son-in-law, Patrick Pacuch. Paul was a graduate of Tarentum High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He worked for Allegheny Ludlum as a railroad engineer for 35 years. He also served in the Korean War. Since his retirement, he was a resident of Lower Burrell and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church. His interests included traveling, going to casinos, following the stock market and watching the Steelers. Pap enjoyed cooking and preparing traditional Slovak dishes, as well as dining in restaurants; he could never resist a good pork chop followed by a slice of apple pie! Pap was very outgoing and loved meeting new people wherever he went. It wouldn't be uncommon for him to come home from the grocery store with stories of new acquaintances. His family meant everything to him. He was very proud of them all and their accomplishments. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene (Noark); his three children, Paula (Tom) Ockree, of Lower Burrell, Judy Pacuch, of Waynesboro, Va., and John (Lynn) Papso, of Plum; eight grandchildren, Daniel (Ashlee) Ockree, Matthew (Atalie) Ockree, Lauren Ockree, Melissa Pacuch, Bryan Pacuch, Jessica Pacuch, Paul Papso and Ginny (Drew) Damico; and three great-grandchildren. Pap was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all. At Paul's request, services and interment are private. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL. Online condolences can be left at www.RusiewiczFH.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.