Paul A. Tabacek, 78, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home in Green Cove Springs, Fla., from an infection due to knee replacement surgery. Born July 12, 1941, in New Kensington, he was the son of Andrew and Cecelia "Sally" Tabacek, who preceded him in death. Paul grew up in the Cheswick-Springdale area and graduated from Springdale High School in 1959. He joined the Navy to see the world in November 1959, and he started boot camp in March 1960. His first orders were to Norfolk, Va., as a seaman. He worked in a top secret communications center. After his first four years, he re-enlisted as a radioman. In 1965, he boarded the USS Salisbury Sound (AV-13), a seaplane tender, and was deployed to Cam Rahn Bay during the Vietnam War. From 1966-1968, he was on the USS Coral Sea (CV-43) in Alameda, Calif., which was a Midway-class aircraft carrier. From October 1968-1971, he was stationed in Naples, Italy, where he watched the first man land on the moon. From 1971-1976, he was stationed on the USS Patterson (DD-392), a destroyer in Newport, R.I., until it was relocated to Mayport, Fla. From 1976-1980, he was stationed on USS Dale, a guided missile cruiser, in Mayport, Fla. He made it to Chief Petty Officer on this ship, and retired Feb. 29, 1980. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a member of the Middleburg, Fla. . He leaves behind his wife, Gail; his sister, Sally (Tabacek) Matassa, of Kennerdell; his daughters, Liana and her husband, Kevin Marasco, of Alameda, Calif., and Sonia, of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandsons, Jacob, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Kaden and Lucas Paul, of Alameda, Calif.; and a favorite cousin, Bob Mikolas, of Cabot.
He was laid to rest with military honors Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020