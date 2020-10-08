Dr. Paul C. Fiehler, 69, of Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Tulsa, Okla., a son of the late Wilbur Paul and Virginia Lee (Burcham) Fiehler. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. Dr. Fiehler was a pulmonologist and in private practice at Associates in Respiratory Medicine. He was previously president at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. Survivors include his wife, Miriam (Kukuruda) Fiehler; his children, Stephen (Taylor) Fiehler and Katelyn Fiehler; his stepchildren, Julie (Mike) Russo, Jessica (Jason) Simonson, and Jaimie (Kyle) Grimes; a granddaughter, Blue Fiehler; and three stepgrandchildren, Paxton Simonson, Liam and Emilia Russo; and his siblings, Alan (Nancy) Fiehler, Lenore Fiehler and Marylou (Jeff) Amann. He was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Paul Cameron Fiehler. There will be a private family service at a later time. Arrangements were entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com
.