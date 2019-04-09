Paul E. Ferrick, 93, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Rolling Fields Nursing Home, Conneautville, Pa. He had been ill for the past four years. The former resident of Leechburg was born Sept. 25, 1925, to Eva Anna Sluka and Stephen Jacob Ferrick, of Ice Pond Road. After attending Leechburg schools, Paul graduated with the class of 1943. He married Catherine Luciak Ferrick on July 1, 1950. Three children were born to the couple, Diana Ferrick Lund, of Arlington, Va., Paul Stephen Ferrick, of Mechanicsburg, and Dr. Karen Ferrick-Roman, of Beaver Falls. His brother, James J. Ferrick, also survives. Paul worked 42 years at Allegheny Ludlum, where he retired from the Bagdad plant in 1987. His happiness in life centered around his children, their lives and his grandsons, Jesse C. Lund, wife Lori; Dr. Theodore Paul Roman, wife Danielle; and Christopher Michael Roman, wife, Dr. Brandi. Paul would show up in a heartbeat for any one of them. An added joy to his family was the birth of two beautiful great-grandsons, Jacob Owen Lund and Oliver Clay Roman. Paul was able to hold each one of the babies, for which he felt blessed. Bowling, hunting and walking were his favorite physical activities, while reading the Journal was his mental stimulation. Later in life, he navigated Conneaut Lake with his son, Paul, at the helm of the boat. The former member of St. Martha's Parish is a current member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas. Thankfully, Father David Carter started making home visits. Even through his illness, Paul remembered his God-to ask for help or to offer thanks for blessings.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the chapel of St. Catherine's Cemetery, Leechburg. Fellowship will follow after his interment in a family plot. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary