Paul Francis Smith Jr., 92, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born April 2, 1927, in Brackenridge, to the late Paul F. and Marie Kennely Smith Sr. Paul was a 1945 graduate of Har-Brack High School. He served his country as a Seaman Secondclass in the Navy during World War II. Paul retired in 1988 after 42 years of service, as the supervisor of the Metal Fabrication Division at the Alcoa Research Center in Upper Burrell. Paul was of the Catholic faith. He was a life member of the 7th Street Sportsman Club, in New Kensington, the V.F.W. in Lower Burrell and the Brackenridge American Legion. Paul enjoyed his trips to the casino, sports, and in his youth, was an avid softball player. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mona Jean Seber Smith; his son, Kevin P. Smith and his wife, Carol Pinto-Smith, of Lower Burrell; and his grandson, Justin Smith, of Lower Burrell.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at 11 a.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. James Loew. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
In lieu of flowers. contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019