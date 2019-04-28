Paul "Fred" Frederick Brinsko, 77, of New Kensington, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital Emergency Room. He was born Jan. 15, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Paul T. and Anna E. Cebula Brinsko, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Fred was a member of the former All Saints Church, Arnold, and of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of 7th Street Sportsman's Club, as well as the Lower Burrell American Legion No. 868. He worked as a barber for Sam's Barber Shop, Lower Burrell, and had also worked as a welder for Pullman Standard, Butler, a manager of Dell Farms Grocery Store, Springdale, and as a truck driver for Burrell Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger days. He is survived by his brother, William (Connie) Brinsko, of Allegheny Township; two sisters, Helen "Betty" Brzozowski, of Lower Burrell, and Catherine Brinsko, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel T. Brinsko.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at noon Tuesday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary