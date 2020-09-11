1/1
Paul G. Olbeter Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul G. Olbeter Sr., 92, of Rayburn Township, formerly of Springdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born July 3, 1928, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Robert and Emilie Wolfe Olbeter. Paul was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Kensington, and a current member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, Kittanning. He was also a member of the Laborers Union Local 1058 for more than 50 years. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking in his garage and playing the Wii, especially bowling and golf. Paul is the beloved father of Sharon E. Shockley, of Kittanning, Christine Marie "Tina" (Tim) Zufelt, of Kittanning, Paula E. Gamble, of Arnold, Tammie S. Olbeter, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Paul G. (Christine "Chrissy") Olbeter Jr., of Orlando, Fla.; grandfather of 20; great-grandfather of 29; and great-great-grandfather of two. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eileen D. Olbeter; daughter, Linda Lee Olbeter; five brothers; five sisters; and sons-in-law, Jesse Gamble and Lon E. Shockley. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., family-owned and operated, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. www.rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved