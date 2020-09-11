Paul G. Olbeter Sr., 92, of Rayburn Township, formerly of Springdale, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. He was born July 3, 1928, in New Kensington and was a son of the late Robert and Emilie Wolfe Olbeter. Paul was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Kensington, and a current member of Christ Rupp Lutheran Church, Kittanning. He was also a member of the Laborers Union Local 1058 for more than 50 years. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking in his garage and playing the Wii, especially bowling and golf. Paul is the beloved father of Sharon E. Shockley, of Kittanning, Christine Marie "Tina" (Tim) Zufelt, of Kittanning, Paula E. Gamble, of Arnold, Tammie S. Olbeter, of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Paul G. (Christine "Chrissy") Olbeter Jr., of Orlando, Fla.; grandfather of 20; great-grandfather of 29; and great-great-grandfather of two. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Eileen D. Olbeter; daughter, Linda Lee Olbeter; five brothers; five sisters; and sons-in-law, Jesse Gamble and Lon E. Shockley. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., family-owned and operated, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. www.rossgwalker.com
.