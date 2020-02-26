|
|
Paul H. "Mickey" Walker, 74, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away at home Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born May 29, 1945, to the late Paul and Helen (Vicini) Walker, he grew up in Vandergrift and graduated from Kiski Area High School, class of 1963. He earned his bachelor degree in accounting from Salem College in 1967. Mick enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War, stationed in the Mekong Delta region. Upon completion of his military service, he accepted employment with P&P Contractors of Rockville, Md. Mick stayed with P&P his entire working career as the comptroller. Residing in Olney, Md., he was a founding member of the Olney Boys Club and coached the Olney Bears youth football and baseball teams for many years. He was also an active member of the Elks in Rockville. Mickey enjoyed spending time with his grandsons. Mick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara (Fischetti), of Olney, Md.; sons, Jeff (Sapna), of Washington, DC, and Chris (Anne), of Frederick, Md.; grandsons, Jack and Lukas; a sister, Debbie (David) Fornaciari, of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Tom (Lorraine) Walker, of Cheswick; and nieces and nephews.