Paul Hrivnak, 98, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born Jan. 9, 1921, in Braeburn, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Debnar) Hrivnak. Paul was a millwright for Braeburn Alloy Steel for over 40 years. He enjoyed gardening, watching wrestling and listening to polka music. He was a member of Braeburn United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 868 and VFW Post 92, both in Lower Burrell, and a former fireman for Braeview Volunteer Fire Department. As an Army veteran, Paul was proud to have served his country in Ardennes in Belgium, Germany and Central Europe. He was preceded in death by his wives, Bertha "Dolly" Hrivnak and Helen Hrivnak; daughter, Paula Lou Hrivnak; and he was the last surviving sibling of four brothers and five sisters. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Janet (Al) Jones, of Flinton, Pa., and Susan (Joseph) Kunc Sr, of Creighton; son, Dennis (Mary Anne) Hrivnak, of Vandergrift; stepfather of Vondell (Bob) Netoskie, of Arizona, Alan Blake, of Lower Burrell, Rana (Dennis) Chronick, of New Kensington, and Rodney Blake, of Washington; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Thomas Dougal officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell, with full military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary