Paul J. Machusko


1947 - 2020
Paul J. Machusko Obituary
Paul J. Machusko, 72, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at home. He was born May 13, 1947, son of the late Paul and Margaret Shamrock Machusko. Paul graduated from Plum High School in 1965 and served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Consol in Renton as a miner. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed refinishing furniture, painting and reading. Surviving him are brother, Ray (Janet) Machusko, of Irwin, brother, Gene (Sandy) Machusko, of Ohio; sister, Marie Glomb, of Springdale; former wife of 23 years, Debbie Glomb Prasnikar; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul's arrangements are private for his family, as he requested. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
