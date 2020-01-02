|
Paul J. Misera, 97, of Frazer Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Feb. 25, 1922, in Brackenridge, he was a son of the late Paul K. and Agnes (Misik) Misera. At the age of 2 years old, he moved to Frazer Township, and he was the township's oldest resident. He proudly served in the Army Air Force during World War II. He worked at PPG, Creighton, in the maintenance department for 32 years and retired in 1984. Mr. Misera was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and the American Legion Post 48, Natrona. He was an avid reader and liked gardening, fishing, hunting, bird watching and going to his camp in Potter County. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his son, Duane (Sandy) Misera, of Plum Borough; two daughters, Linda Misera (Edward Puskar), of Frazer, and Lori Misera, of Frazer; five grandchildren, Justin Misera and fiancee Julie Fisher, Melissa (Evan) Ernst, Carrie Stewart, Renee Scoskie and Ethan Paul Lojak; five great-grandchildren, Robert Scoskie III, Madeline Scoskie, Landon Ernst, Heledon Stewart and Avery Ernst; his brother, Edward (Marilyn) Misera, of Frazer; and his sister, Joan Brzozowski, of Wyandotte, Mich. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen (Fink) Misera, who passed away Jan. 11, 2009; his brothers, John and Stephen Misera; and five sisters, Mary Lisko, Agnes Barczak, Louise Elish, Ann M. Misera and Emily Obusek.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the West Deer Food Bank, 70 E. Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15025. To send an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020