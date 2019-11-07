|
|
Paul J. Motosicke, 56, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Born March 6, 1963, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Anna (Nosko) Motosicke and the late John J. Motosicke. Paul was a 1981 graduate of Kiski Area High School, and a graduate of PMI Technical. He worked as a machinist for F-Squared, Inc., Tarentum. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and took pleasure in maintaining the lawn and grounds at his home. Paul was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church, the Spring Church and Apollo Sportsman's Clubs and the Kiski Beagle Club. Paul was preceded in death by his father, John J. Motosicke, in 1999. He is survived by his beloved mother, Anna (Nosko) Motosicke, of Washington Township; brothers, John P. (Felicia) Motosicke, of New Kensington, Michael (Sandy Richards) Motosicke, of Bridgeville, and Steven (Lori) Motosicke, of Canonsburg; nieces ,Stacie A. and Lisa F. Motosicke; step-niece, Brooke Householder; uncle, William (Janet) Motosicke; aunt, Helen Hanulik; also by numerous friends.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of transfer prayers at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. James Catholic Church with Father Vincent Zidek, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019