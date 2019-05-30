Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Paul J. Riggle Jr.


Paul J. Riggle Jr. Obituary
Paul Joseph Riggle Jr., 69, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg. Born Jan. 5, 1950, in Apollo, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Bonnie A. (Reed) Riggle. Paul was a 1968 graduate of Washington Township High School, and served our country with the Coast Guard. He worked as a truck driver for Paul Riggle and Sons Trucking Company in Apollo for many years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Leechburg Moose Lodge No. 102 and the Apollo Eagles Lodge No. 4205. Paul enjoyed boating, taking care of his yard and tinkering in his garage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn McMasters, who passed away Oct. 22, 2014. Paul is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy J. (Carnahan) Riggle; children, Christopher (Marilyn) Riggle, of Washington Township, and Jennifer Riggle, of Washington Township; stepson, Jeffrey (Marci) Carnahan, of Indiana, Pa.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Williams, of Lower Burrell; brothers, Daniel (Sue) Riggle, of Apollo, and Patrick (Shelley) Riggle, of Washington Township; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the Apollo Area , PO Box 4, Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 30, 2019
