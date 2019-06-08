Paul J. Zana, 71, of West Leechburg, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in his residence. A son of the late Dominick Zana Jr. and Kathryn (Turino) Zana, he was born May 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh. Paul was a 1966 graduate of Leechburg High School. His career included more than 40 years as a service director in the automotive industry. A general handyman who could fix anything, he built and repaired engines, including the go-cart and engine for his grandson's racing competitions in which he enjoyed going to the track and watching. His passion for race cars started with driving in drag racing then moved into stock car racing. Foreign cars were a favorite of his, along with antique tractors that he bought, sold and collected. But it was his fondness for motorcycles starting at a young age that lead him to own many Harley Davidsons through the years. Paul was very proud of his Italian heritage and cooking for his family that he loved dearly made him happy. He displayed a wonderful sense of humor and wit. Spending time at the family camp in Crooked Creek was a great pleasure for him. He also liked spending time on computers. Paul was a member of the Marconi Club, Hungarian Club, Sokol Club and Moose Lodge, all in Leechburg. Survivors include his two sons, Kenneth I. Zana, of Bloomfield, and Bradley P. Zana (Stephanie), of Arnold; his daughter, Aimee K. Wilson (Roy), of Kittanning; four grandchildren, Myah, Gillian and Lydea Zana and Samuel Wilson; and his former wife, mother of his children and good friend, Stephanie Walker, of Leechburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Zana.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.

