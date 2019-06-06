Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Paul L. Swanger


Paul L. Swanger, 64, of Allegheny Township, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born Nov. 25, 1954, in New Kensington, to the late Paul Leroy and Margaret Marie Smith Swanger, and had been a resident of Allegheny Township for the past 20 years, after moving from New Kensington. Mr. Swanger worked for Northco in Parnassus/RIDC Drive and was an honorary member of the Upper Burrell Township Volunteer Fire Company. He loved the fire department and fire trucks. He enjoyed watching Dukes of Hazzard, Walker Texas Ranger and movies, especially Westerns. He is survived by his siblings, Elizabeth Swanger, of Lower Burrell, John (Judie) Swanger, of Oakmont, Gary (Richard) Swanger, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rose (Howard) Potts, of New Kensington; sister-in-law, Rosa Swanger, of Plum Borough; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Swanger; and niece, Lisa Potts. The family would like to thank the KVOU Home and Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent quality of care given to Paul.
Friends will be received from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, by the Rev. Deborah Ayers, in THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Burial will be private.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 6 to June 7, 2019
